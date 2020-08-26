Nasser Hadidi

Nasser was born as one of five brothers in Shiraz, Iran, Oct. 21, 1942. He excelled academically and was awarded a scholarship to attend the American University of Beirut, where he studied statistics and earned a Bachelor of Science. He continued his academic career at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va., where he then earned a Ph.D. in statistics. As he considered his subsequent academic path, he received an invitation to do post-doctoral research at the University of Oslo in Norway. There he met Grazyna, a Polish chemistry student, and they embarked on a whirlwind courtship that led to their marriage. Their honeymoon was a multi-continent drive from Oslo back to Shiraz. Upon returning to Iran, he became a faculty member at Pahlavi University, teaching statistics, where he rose to become Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, and a founding member of the Iranian Academy of Science. He was deeply committed to the modernization and development of the Iranian educational system and was very disappointed he was not able to continue this work as a result of the Iranian Revolution. Showing a focus on family that would always define him, he left Iran in 1978 with his wife and two young children to begin a new chapter in the U.S.