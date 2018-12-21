BOYCEVILLE — Norman Danielson, 94, of Boyceville died Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, at Wissota Place in Chippewa Falls.
A graveside service with military honors will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 26, at Sherman Cemetery, Cty. Road F, north of Menomonie off Hwy. 25. A celebration of life will be at a later date. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family. To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.
