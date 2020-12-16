Pang Blia Vang, 70, Menomonie, passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Eau Claire.

Pang Blia was born Sept. 3, 1950, in Xiangkhouang, Laos, to Nhia Koua Vang and You Yang. In 1979, Pang Blia married his wife, Xao Yang, and shortly after, immigrated to the U.S. Pang Blia and Xao started their new life in Eau Claire. Pang Blia attended Chippewa Valley Technical College and obtained his GED and certificate in welding. In 1983, Pang Blia moved his family to California, to be closer to his extended family and moved back to the Midwest in 1992. Pang Blia has resided in Menomonie, since.

Throughout his life, Pang Blia’s convictions as a Christian led him to serve the Hmong community. At a young age, Pang Blia heroically fought for freedom as a soldier during the Secret War in Laos. During his years in Wisconsin, Pang Blia’s greatest accomplishments include opening an oriental grocery store for the Menomonie area community and serving as the president of Wisconsin Lao Veterans of America, working alongside the late General Vang Pao. In all capacities, Pang Blia worked tirelessly to get Hmong-American veterans of the Secret War in Laos to be recognized by the U.S. government.

Pang Blia loved and guided his family as the patriarch. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.