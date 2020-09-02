Patricia Sabelko

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DURAND, Wis. — Patricia F. Sabelko, 77, of Durand died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at her home in Durand with her family by her side after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

Pat was born Oct. 18, 1942, in South St. Paul, Minn. She was the daughter of Keavin M. and Frances T. (Grochowski) Burns. Pat grew up in South St. Paul and graduated from South St. Paul High School in 1960. After high school, Pat attended Ancker Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1963. She was married to the love of her life, Laverne Sabelko May 29, 1965.

Pat spent many years in the nursing field some of which include the VA hospital in Minneapolis, Minn., Durand and Menomonie Obstetrics, Nursing Home Manager, Home Health Care and Director of Nursing.

Pat enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, farming, playing cards and dancing. They enjoyed traveling to Connecticut and Las Vegas, Nev., to visit their children and grandchildren. Most of all, Pat loved to spend time with family and friends, including lifelong friends Hope and Paul Schroeder and Virginia and Glen Craine.