Patricia Sabelko

DURAND, Wis. — Patricia F. Sabelko, 77, of Durand died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at her home in Durand with her family by her side after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease.
Pat was born Oct. 18, 1942, in South St. Paul, Minn. She was the daughter of Keavin M. and Frances T. (Grochowski) Burns. Pat grew up in South St. Paul and graduated from South St. Paul High School in 1960. After high school, Pat attended Ancker Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1963. She was married to the love of her life, Laverne Sabelko May 29, 1965.
Pat spent many years in the nursing field some of which include the VA hospital in Minneapolis, Minn., Durand and Menomonie Obstetrics, Nursing Home Manager, Home Health Care and Director of Nursing.
Pat enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, farming, playing cards and dancing. They enjoyed traveling to Connecticut and Las Vegas, Nev., to visit their children and grandchildren. Most of all, Pat loved to spend time with family and friends, including lifelong friends Hope and Paul Schroeder and Virginia and Glen Craine.
Pat is survived by her husband, Laverne; three children, Kathy (Randy) Anderson of Danbury, Conn., Michael (Tracy) of Menomonie and Joe (Jen) of Las Vegas; six grandchildren, Kaylee, Randy Jr., Marlie, Keavin, Tommy and Keegan; one sister, Jo-Ann (Tom) Heinsch of Hugo, Minn.; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents.
The family would like to send a special thank you to all the caregivers for all the health care services provided over the years and neighbors for all the additional support.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date and time.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is serving the family.
Condolences may be made online at www.rhielfuneralhome.com.
