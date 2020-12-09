Paul “Bob” R. Wurtz, Ph.D., passed away peacefully Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Born Oct. 13, 1935, in Lillis, Kan., to Paul and Vivian (Scheffer) Wurtz. Bob was raised in Newbury, Kan., the fourth of 15 children. Bob attended Paxico High School, graduated from Rockhurst College in Kansas City, Mo., and earned his doctorate from the University of Wyoming-Laramie. Bob enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1957 and was honored to serve his country.
In 1959, Bob married Mary Joanne Reddy, in Saint Marys, Kan. As their family grew, they lived briefly in Kansas, California and Wyoming. Bob and Joanne settled in Menomonie in 1965, where Bob began a 35-year career as a professor in the Guidance and Counseling Department at the University of Wisconsin-Stout.
Bob and Joanne raised their 10 children in Menomonie, where they were active members of St. Joseph’s Parish. They enjoyed get-togethers with friends, attending their children’s sporting and school events, as well as hiking, camping and gardening on their land outside of Irvington, Wis. They vacationed often with family in Kansas. An avid Twins Fan, Bob loved baseball. He played in the Menomonie Men’s Softball League and served as an assistant baseball coach at UW-Stout.
When he retired in 2000, Bob’s love of nature, jazz, reading, cooking (especially chili) and playing piano, kept him busy. He also traveled, attended plays, concerts, ball games, gardened on his land, and participated in weekly bridge tournaments.
Bob is survived by 10 children, Christopher (Louise) Wurtz, Colette (Richard) Bresnahan, Anne (Joe Otte) Parks, Bob (Paige) Wurtz, Jill-Marie Reinsch, Maria (Murray-Yagilashek) Wurtz, Paul Wurtz, Beth (Bob) Bianchi-Rossi, Jessica Ramsay, and Timothy Wurtz; 22 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; four brothers; and eight sisters.
Bob was preceded in death by his loving wife, Joanne; his parents; sister, Virginia McCarthy; and infant brother, Terrance.
A Mass will be said in his memory at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Menomonie. Service and interment will take place in Newbury, Kan., in the fall of 2021, date to be determined.
Online condolences may be made at www.rhielfuneralhome.com. Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Menomonie is serving the family.
