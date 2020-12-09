Paul “Bob” R. Wurtz, Ph.D., passed away peacefully Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.

Born Oct. 13, 1935, in Lillis, Kan., to Paul and Vivian (Scheffer) Wurtz. Bob was raised in Newbury, Kan., the fourth of 15 children. Bob attended Paxico High School, graduated from Rockhurst College in Kansas City, Mo., and earned his doctorate from the University of Wyoming-Laramie. Bob enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1957 and was honored to serve his country.

In 1959, Bob married Mary Joanne Reddy, in Saint Marys, Kan. As their family grew, they lived briefly in Kansas, California and Wyoming. Bob and Joanne settled in Menomonie in 1965, where Bob began a 35-year career as a professor in the Guidance and Counseling Department at the University of Wisconsin-Stout.

Bob and Joanne raised their 10 children in Menomonie, where they were active members of St. Joseph’s Parish. They enjoyed get-togethers with friends, attending their children’s sporting and school events, as well as hiking, camping and gardening on their land outside of Irvington, Wis. They vacationed often with family in Kansas. An avid Twins Fan, Bob loved baseball. He played in the Menomonie Men’s Softball League and served as an assistant baseball coach at UW-Stout.