HUDSON, Wis. — Peter Donald Dreis, 58, Hudson died Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Pete was born Dec. 29, 1959, to Robert and Betty (Loughran) Dreis in Menomonie. He spent most of his youth in Spooner, Wis., where he graduated high school in 1979. He earned a degree in architectural design in 1981, from Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College in Rice Lake, Wis., and worked in St. Paul, Minn., as a shoring designer preparing engineering details for the construction of high-rise buildings. In 1983, Pete returned to school at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, to pursue software engineering. He graduated in 1989, with a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science.
From 1989, until this past April, when ALS made it impossible for him to continue working, Pete was a software engineer who advanced to technical management and program leadership. He was employed as a software engineer with Check Technology Corp. (1989-2000), Data Card Group (2000-2006) and General Dynamics-Mission Systems (2006-2018).
Pete enlisted in the U.S. Air Force-Wisconsin Air National Guard in 1986, embarking on a 20-year avionics career. He felt privileged to work on A10 Thunderbolts, C130 Hercules and the General Dynamics’ F16 Fighting Falcon.
Pete was called upon and activated four times to serve our country during his military career: 1997-Operation Northern Watch (Incirlik AB, Turkey); 1999-Operation Southern Watch (Prince Sultan AB, Saudi Arabia); 2001-Operation Noble Eagle (Truax Field, WI); and 2004-Operation Iraqi Freedom (Al Udeid AB, Qatar). He served with distinction and achieved the following ribbons and metals: USAF Honor Graduate Ribbon, Expert Small Arms Ribbon, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal, and Meritorious Service Medal. Pete retired in 2006 as a Master Sergeant and remained enlisted in the retired reserve.
Immediately after his military retirement, he started working for General Dynamics for the High Performance Computing Group in Bloomington, Minn., as a technical manager and team lead from 2006 until 2009. After the completion of a highly successfully HPC program in 2009, Peter joined the Multi-INT, Analysis, Archive, System (MAAS) team as its technical manager, control account manager and software lead. Eventually, Pete became chief engineer in 2016, for the MAAS team, which excelled in mission critical software in defense of our nation.
Even after death, Pete continued to serve his country and fellow veterans, by donating his body to ALS research through the Department of Defense Medical Research Office at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.
Pete and Jane met where they both worked at Check Technology, and eloped Oct. 23, 1996, during a golf game at Spring Valley, Wis. They made their home in the rural area of Hudson, with their parrots and puppies.
In his spare time, Pete flew small planes and gliders and served as a safety officer for the Hudson Rod and Gun Club. He enjoyed hunting, camping, canoeing, trout fishing and gourmet cooking.
Pete is survived by his mother, Betty (Loughran) Dreis; his wife, Jane (Olson) Dreis; his siblings, Victoria Sue (Dreis) Olson, Truro, Nova Scotia, Canada; Philip Charles Dreis, Madison, Wis.; Paul Joseph Dreis, Mazomanie, Wis.; and many extended family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Edward Dreis.
Funeral services are 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 3, at St. Frances De Sales Catholic Church, 409 Summit St., Spooner, Wis. Arrangements by the Spooner Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Memorials in Pete’s name can be sent to the ALS Association’s research efforts at www.alsa.org.
The full version of Peter Dreis’ obituary can be viewed at http://www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com/Obituaries.
