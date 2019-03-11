Phyllis T. Larson, 91, of Menomonie passed away Friday, March 8, 2019, at The Neighbors of Dunn County.
Phyllis was born April 20, 1927, in Dawson, Minn., to Anton and Telia (Erickson) Johnson. She graduated from Dawson High School in 1945, and attended Augustana College in Sioux Falls, S.D., graduating in 1949. She taught music at Jefferson grade school in Sioux Falls for two years, and then went on to teach mathematics at Dakota Lutheran High school in Minot, N.D. from 1952 to 1960. It was there she met Pr. Maynard Larson; they married June 30, 1959, in Dawson.
Together Phyllis and Maynard served Lutheran parishes in Wisconsin: in Glenwood City, Blair, Tigerton and Amery.
In retirement they lived in Ellsworth and rural Woodville, and eventually moved to Menomonie to The Oaks.
Phyllis is preceded in death by her parents; an infant sister, Beulah Grace; and husband, Maynard.
Memorials may be made to Our Saviors’ Lutheran Church Endowment Fund.
The family and friends of Phyllis wish to thank the staff of the Neighbors of Dunn County, and St. Croix Hospice for their tender care and concern.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 15, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Menomonie with Pastor Sarah Miller officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services. Her cremated remains will be laid to rest next to her husband, at Luther Seminary Memorial Gardens in St. Paul, Minn., at a later date.
Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.
