COLFAX — Raymond “Ray” Joseph Sault Jr., 73, of Colfax passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, peacefully at his home.
Born in Hamilton, Texas, to Raymond Joseph Sault Sr. and Edna Louise Ashmore. Ray grew up many places around the world since his father was in the Air Force and retired after 27 years. He had many interesting adventures while growing up. This included running moonshine in South Carolina. The judge gave him the choice of military service or jail. He chose military service and did so with distinction. He met Barbara Blood Broshous and later married her Dec. 4, 1968. Ray served on the River Patrol boats during the Vietnam War. He and Barbara had a beautiful daughter, Jamie Lyn.
Ray did most of his Navy service at NAS Moffett Field in Mountain View, Calif., in the P-3 Orion squadrons. He became a Flight Engineer on the submarine warfare aircraft during the Cold War years. He met Dawn Marie Roberts during his final years on active duty. Ray served in the Navy for 24 years and retired as an E-7 in 1988. He and three friends opened a sports bar in Cupertino, Calif., called PJ Mulligans. He later married Dawn Aug 27, 1996. They left California and moved to Wisconsin to be near some of Dawn’s family. Together they had Ashley Nicole and Cody James. Ray worked at Badger Iron Works in Menomonie, for 14 years and retired again in 2010. Since then Ray has kept busy on their small hobby farm cutting and baling hay for their horses. He also enjoyed working at Kyles Market in the meat department processing smoked meats and working at Mom’s Restaurant as a dishwasher.
Ray was active in his church at Bethany Lutheran in Colfax. Ray was always willing to lend a hand to anyone. He loved being at home, on his tractor and working the land. He was a hard worker and an avid news watcher.
You have free articles remaining.
He is survived by his wife, Dawn; children, Jamie (Shawn) McGarry of Syracuse, Utah, Ashley Sault of Boise, Idaho, Cody Sault of Colfax; also a sister, Cheryl (Rick) Iniguez of Sacramento, Calif. He had many grandchildren; a great-grandchild; and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Joseph Sault Sr. and Edna Louise Ashmore.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Sampson Funeral Home, 1017 E. Railroad Ave., Colfax. Visitation will be held at 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home. Military honors will be conducted by the Russell-Toycen American Legion Post 131.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.sampsonfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.