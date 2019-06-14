Reuben “Wes” George Westphal passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones Sunday, June 9, 2019, after a short stay at Prairie Pointe in Altoona, Wis.
Wes was born April 24, 1929, to Reuben and Hattie Mae (née Albee) in Frederick, Wis. He was a 1947 graduate of Monroe High school in St. Paul, Minn., and then a 1951 graduate of Macalester College, also in St. Paul.
After graduation, he purchased a farm in Lesterville, S.D. His first “real” job was with U.S. Steel Corporation. Along the way, some of his business ventures included Indianhead Warehouse, Chippewa Valley Development Corporation, Westphal-Colbert Rentals, Chippewa Valley Warehouse, the Eau Claire Athletic Club and the famous “Golden Goats” in the 1980s. He was also associated with the Eau Claire Incubation Center, Phillips Properties and the Eau Claire County Economic Development Program. He was also a long time member of the Eau Claire Country Club and a board member of the Chippewa Valley Technical College.
Wes married E. Armelle (née Gunderson) in 1950 and had children, DiAnne, KarAnne, Kim and Dirk.
Later, he married Barbara (née Truso) in 1964 and had children, Jon and Mark.
He then married Trudy Day (née Price) on Valentine’s Day in 1993.
Some of his favorite things were vacationing with Trudy in St. Maarten each February, flying his planes-including his home built Long-EZ, to the annual EAA convention, skiing in Vail and staying at the Tivoli Lodge, fly-in fishing and camping in Canada, deer hunting at the Johnson/Westphal deer shack and cruising the world with his family.
Wes is survived by wife, Trudy; daughters, DiAnne (Moise) Riboh, KarAnne (Steve) Harju; and sons, Jon (Nola) Westphal and Mark (Tonya) Westphal; and stepdaughter,, Sheila (Tony) Christner. ,He is also survived by grandchildren Myriam, Ariele, Jonathan, Alyssa, Emily, Bethany, Ryan, Kate, Nicholas, Andrew, Joseph and Sydney; as well as great-grandchildren, Claire and Ethan.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and infant sons, Kim and Dirk.
Please join the family in celebrating Wes’ life at 11 a.m. Friday, June 21, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1314 E. Lexington Blvd., Eau Claire, Wis., 54701 with Pastor Sarah Semmler Smith officiating. Burial will take place immediately following the service in the Scandinavian Lutheran Cemetery in Eau Claire. Visitation will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday evening, June 20, at Hulke Family Funeral Home and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday morning at the church.
In lieu of memorials and flowers, please consider donating to your local chapter of Ducks Unlimited. Family and friends may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.
