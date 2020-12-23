Richard A. Johnson

Educated at the Dunn County Agricultural School and service in the U.S. Air Force, where he worked on the B-36 and B-52. He was an active member of Immanuel and Mt. Olivet Lutheran churches. Employed by Minneapolis Moline and the TORO Company, in the test departments. His interests were wide and varied including cars, trains, tractors, woodworking, music, plays, history, and travel. He was a devoted Pontiac and 2-cylinder tractor fan. Richard’s friends from far and wide of all ages never seemed to forget his warmth and wisdom, and sought his company whenever possible. He loved solving problems and looked forward to every day.