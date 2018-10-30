AUSTIN, Minn. — Richard E. Landberg, 90, of Austin passed away Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, at Comforcare-Good Samaritan Society of Austin. Richard Erwin Landberg was born Aug. 21, 1928, in Minneapolis, Minn., the son of Erick and Lillian (Ryan) Landberg. He attended Boyceville, Wis. High School, graduating in 1946. Richard then went on to college at the Minnesota School of Business. On June 4, 1946, he enlisted into the U.S. Navy proudly serving his country until his honorable discharge on March 24, 1948. On Feb. 16, 1951, Richard was united in marriage to Carol Yvonne Tilleson at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Menomonie. The couple made their home in Austin where they raised their four children. Richard worked for Lutheran Mutual Life now Cuna Mutual of Waverly, Iowa as a life insurance agent for 32 years. He enjoyed being with family, dancing, fishing, camping, and traveling in their RV was another special pastime for them. He was a member of the American Legion and the Fraternal Order of Eagles. Richard was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be dearly missed by family and friends.
Survivors include his children, Ronald (Diane) Landberg of Willmar, Minn., Steven (Sandy) Landberg of Lino Lakes, Minn., Judith (Jamey) Weichert of Sun Prairie, Wis., Sara (Alan) Blumenshein of Austin; 12 grandchildren, Andrew (Lisa) Weichert, Emily (Nathan) Diers, Cassie (David) Liss, Nicholas (Janey) Landberg, Cari (Eric) Landberg-Bulthuis, Timothy Landberg, Stephanie (Robert) Hardwick, Alison Landberg, Michael Landberg, Lindsay Blumenshein, Kayla Blumenshein, Hannah Blumenshein; and 13 great-grandchildren. Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Landberg Sept. 6, 2018; parents, Erick and Lillian Landberg; and one grandson.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, at Worlein Funeral Home in Austin. Visitation will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday prior to the service. Interment will be in Grandview Cemetery, Austin. Military honors by American Legion Post 91 and V.F.W. Post 1216 of Austin. Memorials can be directed to the St. Olaf Lutheran Church Capital Appeal or the American Cancer Society. Services are prearranged and performed by Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.
