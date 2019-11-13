Richard Lundell, 87, passed away peacefully Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie, surrounded by his loving family. Richard was born March 23, 1932, in St. Paul. He graduated from high school in 1950 and served in the Navy from 1951-55. He married Verona Severson, June 10, 1956.
Richard's career was spent in engineering. He was instrumental in the development and success of several companies including Dicomed and MGI. In 1992, he received a Technical Academy Award for an Image Recorder he designed. Richard and Verona moved to Lake Tainter, in 1995. He retired as vice president of manufacturing from Management Graphics in 1998.
Richard loved carpentry work and shared his skills with family and friends. He built a family cabin in Northern Minnesota and loved traveling. However, his true passion was to be of service to others and he volunteered his time in countless ways. He was a devoted husband, a caring father, and a proud grandfather. He is remembered for his love of telling stories, offering meaningful words of wisdom and having a tender heart for those in need. Richard and Verona moved to Woodbury in 2013.
You have free articles remaining.
Richard will be dearly missed by his wife of 63 years, Verona; their daughter, Sue (Gary) Barnett; son, Jim (Jodi) Lundell; and five grandchildren.
The family wishes to express their appreciation for the comfort and care provided by the staff at The Neighbors of Dunn County and St. Croix Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial donations to St. Croix Hospice and the Sugar Bowl Fund at The Neighbors of Dunn County.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at the Minnesota Cremation Society, 1979 Old Hudson Rd., St. Paul. Visitation one hour prior. Private Burial Fort Snelling Cemetery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.