EAU CLAIRE — Robert A. Pecha, 84, of Eau Claire, formerly of Menomonie and Kenosha passed away Thursday March 5, 2020, at Dove Health Care West, in Eau Claire.

Bob was born June 18, 1935, in Marinette, Wis., the son of Arthur and Edna (Baker) Pecha. Bob grew up in Marinette and graduated from Marinette High School. Bob attended the University of Wisconsin in Madison, for a year and then enlisted in the U.S Army, where he began a 21 year career. Bob married Dorothy Berger, Feb. 13, 1960, at Andrews Air Force Base in Washington, D.C. During his military career, Bob supervised building and maintaining missiles, stationed in various parts of the U.S. and around the world. His last assignment where he retired from was in Langdon, N.D.

After his military career, they moved to Kenosha, Wis., where he finished his college degrees in accounting and data processing. Bob worked for Abbott Laboratories, in North Chicago, for 15 years until he retired. After retirement they moved to a lake home on Tainter Lake, near Menomonie, for 22 years. In 2015, Bob and Dorothy moved to Eau Claire, where he remained the rest of his life.

Bob enjoyed fishing, hunting, doing jigsaw puzzles, woodcarving, (especially ducks) and spending time with family friends.