EAU CLAIRE/MENOMONIE — Robert E. Guptill, 96, of Eau Claire, formerly of Menomonie, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Dove Healthcare West in Eau Claire.
Bob was born Oct. 3, 1922, in Menomonie, to Edward and Lillian (Bressler) Guptill. He graduated from Dunn County Aggie School and attended one year of college at Stout. On Sept. 27, 1950, Bob married Vera Smith at Peace Lutheran Church in Menomonie.
He took over the family dairy farm in 1949 and farmed for many years. After selling off the cattle and the farm, Bob and Vera moved into Menomonie. He went to work for the city water department for a few years, completely retiring from the parks and recreation dept.
Bob enjoyed the simple things in life, along with reading and taking rides through the countryside.
Bob is survived by his daughter, Geraldine (Edward) Wojtysiak of Chippewa Falls; son, Gary (Cheryl) Guptill of Prescott, Ariz.; two granddaughters, Keri Wohlwend and Kristin (Bryan) Ross; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Edna Schaffer and Leona Metzger. He further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Vera; and sister, Mary Feldt.
Private graveside services will be held at Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Menomonie.
Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family. To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.