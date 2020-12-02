ELMWOOD, Wis. — Robert J. Wolf Sr., 73, of Elmwood died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Clark County Health Care Center in Owen, Wis.

Bob was born Oct. 27, 1947, in Durand, Wis. He was the son of George and Angeline (Bates) Wolf and graduated from Elmwood High School in 1965. Bob worked construction and drove semi for several years. Bob then worked on the family farm in the town of Eau Galle, Dunn County. His last employment was with 3M in Menomonie. Bob married Bernadine Crowe in 1969 and they later divorced. Bob later married Judith Geisert Hoyt in 1989.

Bob was a jack of all trades, he could fix cars, machinery and just about anything. We called him “Bob the Builder,” because he could build anything. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, farming, building things and helping others. He gave freely of his time to help friends and family. He adored his kids, grandkids and his dog, Kayla.