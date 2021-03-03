Robert Stalker

BOYCEVILLE — Robert “Bob” R. Stalker, 85, of Boyceville passed away peacefully Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, surrounded by family at The Neighbors of Dunn County.

He was born Nov. 21, 1935, to Albert and Esther “Millie” (Samuelson) Stalker. His earliest years were spent in Minneapolis, Minn. before moving to Boyceville where he graduated high school.

Bob enlisted in the U.S. Army shortly after graduating high school and served in Germany during the Korean War. After returning home he married his high school sweetheart Beverly Jump June 22, 1957.

Bob was well known for his hard work ethic and happy-go-lucky personality, along with being a perfectionist among all of his many talents. He began his working career at Sanna Dairies, and then progressed into a construction laborer, as well as a dairy farmer. On weekends, he fulfilled his love for music as a talented pedal steel guitar player and singer, with many different country western bands in the area. After selling the cows, he went to work for the Walmart Distribution Center.

In addition to playing in the band, another favorite hobby of Bob’s was building Christmas decorations and decorating their yard. He took great pride in keeping their yard and farm picture perfect.