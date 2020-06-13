Roger Klukas

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Roger H. Klukas, 87, of Menomonie died Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Colfax Health and Rehab in Colfax with his daughter by his side.

Roger was born Aug. 27, 1932, in Colfax. He was the son of Herman and Hazel (Longdo) Klukas. Roger grew up in Colfax, graduating from Colfax High School 1950. After high school he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served four years during the Korean War. After the service, he returned to Colfax and worked at the creamery. Roger married Mary Thorson May 13, 1961, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Menomonie. After marriage they made their home in Colfax, until 1992 when they moved to Menomonie. Roger worked at the University of Wisconsin-Stout in the maintenance department. Roger retired after more than 25 years of service.

Roger enjoyed doing woodworking, fishing, landscaping his yard, gardening, going to ball games, going for car rides in the countryside. He also liked to share stories from his life to those that would listen.

Roger is survived by his daughter, Gina Klukas of Menomonie; three sisters, Jane (John) Kragness of Colfax, Mary Lee Klukas of Spencer, Iowa, Sharon Jefferies of Palm Desert, Calif.; several nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.