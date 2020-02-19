Roland “Ace” McMahon, 91, loving husband, father and decorated Marine, passed away Friday, Feb.14, 2020.
“Ace” was born Sept. 2, 1928, in Eau Claire, to Howard and Tressie Simonson as the fourth child of 11. He served four years with the Marine Corp. in Korea where he received the Bronze Star and went on to serve 16 years in the Navy before retiring as a Senior Chief. He then purchased his wife’s family farm in Eau Galle, where they farmed from 1974 until 2018. He married Margaret “Mardy” Emma Schmutz Nov. 8, 1952. They raised four daughters, Marilyn, Janet, Sharon and Susan.
“Ace” had a love for the land and bluebirds, in addition to raising general crops. He raised pigs until the storm of 1980 collapsed the barn. He and Mardy raised produce for local stores and neighbors. Every spring he would clean and repair the multitude of bluebird house’s that he placed throughout the surrounding area. Ace also frequented several local coffee shops in the surrounding communities to socialize with friends and neighbors.
He is survived by his wife, Mardy; his four daughters, Marilyn and (Phil Thompson), Janet and (Roger Lyson), Sharon and (Lyle Moritz) and Susan and (Dave Zuberbuehler); his sisters, Lucille, Lavonne, Theresa “Sue” and Linda; along with brothers, Gary, Dave.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie. There will be visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Friday. A lunch will follow the service. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in the town of Dunn, Dunn Co. Wis., with military honors by Menomonie Veterans Honor Guard.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.
