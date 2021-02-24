Ronald Husby

Ronald E. Husby, 91, of Menomonie passed away Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.

He was born Dec. 11, 1929, in the town of Lucas, Dunn Co., Wis., to Earl and Mary (Butteris) Husby. Ron graduated from Menomonie High School in 1948 and then served two years in the U.S. Army in Germany.

On Oct. 16, 1953, Ron married Correne Maves in Menomonie.

Ron was manager of the Gamble’s Store in Menomonie, had a Snowflake Food route for several years before becoming a salesman for Gould Battery that had the family moving to several different states. In 1974, he purchased Churchill Tire and Battery from his uncles, Marv and Norm, and was involved in the business until his passing.

Ron was a longtime member of the Menomonie Lions Club. He was a Melvin Jones Fellow and Birch-Sturm Fellow, President of the Wisconsin Lions Foundation and Past District Governor of District 27-E2. He had been a member of Jaycees and the V.F.W. Ron was also a lifelong member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church.

He was passionate about his gardening and also enjoyed traveling for Lions Club events, where he made many new friends.