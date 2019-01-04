ELMWOOD, Wis. — Ronald R. Wilkens, 72, of Elmwood died Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, at his home in Elmwood.
Ron was born Oct. 25, 1946, in River Falls. He was the son of Edward and Erma (Wentlandt) Wilkens. Ron grew up in the Spring Valley area and graduated from Spring Valley High School. After high school, Ron joined the Army National Guard and was Honorably Discharged. Ron spent most of his career working on cars and selling retail auto parts for various businesses in the Menomonie area, most recently at Auto Value.
Ron enjoyed horses, from raising them, training them and riding them. Over the years, he has owned and cared for Clydesdales and quarter horses. He also liked hunting, fishing and trail riding on ATVs. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Ron is survived by his children, Troy (Kristine) and their son, Brock of Menomonie, Brady (Mary) and their son, Sawyer of Wisconsin Rapids; one brother, Jerry (Carla) of River Falls; one sister, Gloria (Doug) of Bemidji, Minn.; special friend, Betty Humphrey of Baldwin, Wis.; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; and Roxanne Bowell.
Per Ron’s wishes, the family held a celebration of life in August with Ron. Private family services will be held at a later date.
Online Condolences may be made at www.rhielfuneralhome.com.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Elmwood is serving the family.
