Rosalyn Schreiner

Rosie was born July 8, 1930, in Minneapolis, Minn. She was the daughter of Thomas and Henrietta (Ziehl) Bolle. Rosie grew up in Menomonie and graduated from Menomonie High School. After high school, Rosie attended Dunn County Normal. She taught in Mondovi and Eleva. Rosie married Harold Schreiner Oct. 21, 1948, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Menomonie. After marriage, they eventually moved to Arkansaw, Wis., where Rosie was the town clerk for the town of Waterville for several years. Rosie and Harold where members of St. Mary Catholic Church in Durand, where Rosie sang in the choir. She also played the piano, the accordion she also loved animals, especially her dog and cat.