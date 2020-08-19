Rosalyn Schreiner

DURAND — Rosalyn A. Schreiner, 90, of Durand died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at the Plum City Care Center in Plum City.
Rosie was born July 8, 1930, in Minneapolis, Minn. She was the daughter of Thomas and Henrietta (Ziehl) Bolle. Rosie grew up in Menomonie and graduated from Menomonie High School. After high school, Rosie attended Dunn County Normal. She taught in Mondovi and Eleva. Rosie married Harold Schreiner Oct. 21, 1948, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Menomonie. After marriage, they eventually moved to Arkansaw, Wis., where Rosie was the town clerk for the town of Waterville for several years. Rosie and Harold where members of St. Mary Catholic Church in Durand, where Rosie sang in the choir. She also played the piano, the accordion she also loved animals, especially her dog and cat.
Rosie is survived by her brother, Tom (Laneia) Bolle of Manteca, Calif.; sister, Betty Stai of Lino Lakes, Minn.; brother-in-law, Laverne “Buddy” (Carol) Schreiner of Tilden and Ruth Andraschko of Menomonie; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold; sisters, Mary (John) Ziegler and Frances (Duane) Rivard; several brothers and sisters-in-law and several nieces and nephews.
The family would thank the staff at the Plum City Care Center for all their loving care of Rosie.
Burial services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Menomonie.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is serving the family.
Condolences may be made online at www.rhielfuneralhome.com.
