BARRON, Wis. — Rose Ann Jenneman, 66, of Barron passed away Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at Essentia – St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth, Minn.
A celebration of life will be held in the spring of 2021.
Thompson Funeral Home and Chippewa Valley Cremation Services of Bloomer are assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.thompsonfuneralhome.com.
