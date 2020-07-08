× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rosella Arlene (Cormican) Burton, born Oct. 31, 1934, left her physical body Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the age of 85. She was passionate about fishing, hunting, baking, sewing, all things gardening and finding a good bargain, but most importantly, she fiercely loved her family and God.

Married in 1951, and enjoying 55 years of marriage, Rosella created a welcoming home for all. Family, friends and even strangers were always greeted warmly with a smile and a pot of coffee, along with a plate of food or desserts and good conversation. She loved to be the connector between family members and friends, as you could always count on her to catch you up-to-date on what was going on in their lives. She was the non-digital form of Facebook long before anyone knew what that was.

Knowing there were many children who needed a family, she welcomed numerous foster children into her home and heart throughout the years. Many of them had never known a loving home or a full stomach prior to meeting Rose. She nurtured them as if they had always belonged in her family. Her legacy will live on for generations to come because of the seeds she planted in the garden that was her life.