DOWNING/ASHLAND, Wis. — Rosemary Emily Hill (Bauch), 82 of Downing, originally from Ashland, went home to be with her precious Lord and Savior Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, after a long battle with cancer.

She was born Dec. 15, 1935, in Poskin, Wis., to Frederick Bauch and Agnes Slayton. On May 10, 1952, she married Roy W. Hill in New Auburn.

Rosemary was an avid bingo player, along with the love of embroidery and her puzzles.

Rosemary is survived by nine children, Ruth (Robert) Newbury, David (Georganne) Hill, Janet (Dale) Dalbec, Henry Hill, Daisy (David) Jennings, Mary Sawyer, Caroline (Joseph) Haasl, Betty James, and Christopher Hill; along with her cherished 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy W. Hill in 1992, three great-granddaughters, Theresa Kayser, Sierra James and Cynthia Dalbec.

Memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 19, at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, with Pastor Leroy Nelson officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Monday.

To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.

Rosemary Hill
the life of: Rosemary Hill
