Sandra Neverdahl, of Menomonie, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at St Mary’s Hospital, Rochester, Minn. Sandy was born Oct. 25, 1939, in Milwaukee, Wis., to Bill and Florence Madsen. She grew up in West Allis, Wis. and graduated from Nathan Hale High School in 1957. That fall, she moved to Menomonie to attend UW-Stout where she met William Neverdahl “Bill.” They were married in August of 1959 and had three children together.
Sandy was proud of her career with the Menomonie Area Chamber of Commerce. She was an engaged member of the community. Her activities included; volunteering with the PTA when her children were younger, being a member of the Menomonie Library Board & Library Foundation and belonging to PEO. She was also an active member of Christ Lutheran Church, worked many years as an election worker for the City of Menomonie, and was Co-Chair (with her husband Bill) of the Dunn County United Way Campaign.
Sandy’s hobbies were reading, quilting, and traveling. She enjoyed being a mom, grandma, and great-grandma and she was extremely proud of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchild. Sandy and Bill were married for 59 years sharing many wonderful experiences throughout their time together.
Sandy is survived by her husband, Bill; children, Beth (Tim)Tilleson, Jo (Jeremy) Hayes, and Jim Neverdahl; grandchildren, Steven (Brittany) Gerth, Cooper Larson, and Kori Terkelsen; and great-grandchild, Emmett Gerth.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and nephew, Jeff Madsen.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 3, at Christ Lutheran Church in Menomonie, with Pastor Randy Skow-Anderson officiating. There will be visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. There will also be visitation at the church one hour prior to the service on Monday. Burial will be in Christ Lutheran Halvorson Cemetery in Menomonie.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be given to Christ Lutheran Church or the Menomonie Library Foundation.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.