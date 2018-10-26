Scot Miller

COLFAX — Scot Michael Miller, 56, of Colfax passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, due to a car accident.
Scot was born to Donald and Allegra Bede (Noltner) Miller in Beaver Dam, Wis., Feb. 1, 1962. He attended Elk Mound High School, graduating in 1980. Scot graduated from UW-Eau Claire with a physical education degree in 1985.
Scot lived a very rich and full life. He was an athlete who became a coach/mentor. He was a loving son, husband, father, brother, grandfather and fully enjoyed and embraced the family life. He was beyond proud of his children and took the most joy out of watching them grow and play sports in his footsteps.
Scot loved to travel and he and his wife, Bobbie, enjoyed many wonderful trips together over the years. Scot was always bringing a smile to the darkest places. Everywhere that Scot went his humor and spirit brought warmth and joy. He will be missed by many.
Scot was a proud business owner of Fleet Feet in Menomonie, for 21 years and has owned the Whitetail Golf Course for the last 11 years. He has touched so many lives in a very positive way over the years.
Scot is survived by his wife, Bobbie Jo (Pelke) Miller, Colfax; mother, Allegra “Bede” Miller, Elk Mound; one sister, Melissa (John) Gaddini, White Bear Lake, Minn.; four children, Krisha (Justin) Diers, Elk Mound, Luke (Dani) Miller, Cedar Falls, Laura (Mike) Dombrowski, Elk Mound, Lewis Mau, Minneapolis; four grandchildren, Brynlee, Olive, Jada and Kyra; as well as countless more family and friends. His family cherishes the many memories they had with him as a brother, husband, father, grandfather and son. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Miller.
Visitation will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26, at the Elk Mound High School, 405 University St, Elk Mound, Wis., 54739. Visitation will continue from 9:30 a.m. until 10:50 a.m. Saturday morning, Oct. 27, at the high school. Funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 27, at the Elk Mound High School, with Steve Hill (family friend) officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later date in the St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery in Elk Mound.
In lieu of flowers, donations to a future scholarship “In Memory of Scot Miller” would be much appreciated.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.
