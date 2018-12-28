Sean David Alf, 30, of Menomonie died suddenly at his home Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018.
He was born April 2, 1988, in Eau Claire, Wis., to David and Kristine (Phillips) Alf.
From the time he was a little boy, he always wanted to be a daddy. Sean was very blessed with the birth of his daughter, Hailey. They had a special bond and did many things together. They loved hunting, fishing and enjoyed stargazing.
Sean had a deep love for music; how it inspired his soul and united people. He loved to help people and through organ and tissue donation, he continues to help people.
Sean is survived by his daughter, Hailey; parents, David and Kristine Alf; two brothers Schuyler and Justin Alf; paternal grandmother, Phyllis Alf; maternal grandfather, Dennis Phillips; two aunts, Melody (Gary) Gossett and Trisha (James) Rush; an uncle, Raymond Schmutz. He is further survived by a niece and many great-aunts and uncles, cousins and many friends.
He was preceded in death by maternal grandmother, Roxanne Davis; paternal grandfather, Frederick W. Alf Jr.; and paternal uncle, Gary Allen Alf.
A gathering from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 30, at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie will be held to celebrate Sean’s life.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.