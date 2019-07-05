PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Sheryl Louise Peco, beautiful and loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, meme and friend passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019. Sheri was a tough woman who fought to the very end. After a long nine-year battle with cancer, her body finally stopped fighting and she passed peacefully in her home in Port Arthur.
Sheri always found the good in people and never had a harsh word. She encompassed the meaning of strength and positivity in her life. She will be missed more than words can say.
Sheri was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Dahms.
She is survived by her mother, Beverly Dee Dahms; husband of 17 years, David Peco; daughter, Lindsey Erin Warrick and husband, Phillip; son, Justin Alan Schultz and Amanda Stewart; sister, Lori Viereck and husband, Brian; brother, Ron Dahms and wife, Kathy; nieces, Erin and Emily Viereck, Tiffany Dahms, Megan Henken and husband, Dan; grandchildren, Raylea, ReAnna, Emma and Andy Warrick; ,Dalton Richard; great-nephew, Archer; great-niece, Haleigh.
