Former Menomonie art teacher, fiber artist, and painter, Shirley Miriam Schulman, 87, passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, from complications of Alzheimer’s disease.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Schulman (less than six months prior); and her brother, Murray “Ray” Siegel. She is survived by her four children, Jim Schulman, Ann Schulman, Sue Zuback and Lynn George; her younger brother, David Siegel; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.

Shirley grew up in Hawthorne, Wis., where her father, Abe Siegel, ran the general store and served as Postmaster. She attended High School in Superior, Wis., and studied art at the University of Wisconsin—Milwaukee, where she met her husband of 64 years, also an artist. She taught art to a variety of age groups in Michigan, the Milwaukee area, Columbus, Ohio, at Menomonie High School and at the Eau Claire Academy. She obtained her Master’s degree in fiber arts at the University of Wisconsin—Stout. She helped curate exhibits and led tours at the Wilson Place Museum, was active creating sets for the Menomonie Theater Guild, and helped establish the Menomonie chapter of the League of Women Voters.