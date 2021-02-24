Former Menomonie art teacher, fiber artist, and painter, Shirley Miriam Schulman, 87, passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, from complications of Alzheimer’s disease.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Schulman (less than six months prior); and her brother, Murray “Ray” Siegel. She is survived by her four children, Jim Schulman, Ann Schulman, Sue Zuback and Lynn George; her younger brother, David Siegel; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.
Shirley grew up in Hawthorne, Wis., where her father, Abe Siegel, ran the general store and served as Postmaster. She attended High School in Superior, Wis., and studied art at the University of Wisconsin—Milwaukee, where she met her husband of 64 years, also an artist. She taught art to a variety of age groups in Michigan, the Milwaukee area, Columbus, Ohio, at Menomonie High School and at the Eau Claire Academy. She obtained her Master’s degree in fiber arts at the University of Wisconsin—Stout. She helped curate exhibits and led tours at the Wilson Place Museum, was active creating sets for the Menomonie Theater Guild, and helped establish the Menomonie chapter of the League of Women Voters.
Throughout the long arc of her struggle with dementia, Shirley was invariably happy, and while she was still able to, regularly expressed concern for those around her. She was an inspiring teacher, a stalwart role model, and a “tough-loving” parent. She was well cared for seven years at the American Lutheran Home in Menomonie and in her last days she was doted upon at Our Lady of Peace Hospice in St. Paul, Minn.
A ceremony for family was held Monday, Feb. 15, at Downs Funeral Home in Superior, and interment took place at the Superior Hebrew Cemetery. A festive celebration of the lives of Shirley and William, will take place at the Dunn County History Museum in Menomonie, sometime later in 2021, when gatherings and travel are less inhibited by the pandemic. If you would like to be added to the invitation list, please alert Jim, at 202-544-0069 or RegionalArchitect@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.