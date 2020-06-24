× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAKE WALES, Fla. — Shirley Sorenson, 81, of Lake Wales passed away peacefully Thursday, June 4, 2020.

Shirley was born July 18, 1938, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to James Arnold and Marjorie (Sinz) DeLong. She grew up in Menomonie and graduated from Menomonie High School with the class of 1956. On May 2, 1959, she and Albert E. Sorenson were united in marriage at Peace Lutheran Church. They moved to Apple Valley, Minn. Shirley and Al raised two children, Stacy and Tony. She worked part-time at Westview Elementary School.

In retirement, Shirley and Al moved to Lake Wales, but continued to spend their summers in Menomonie, at the farm. She loved to plant flowers, take care of her lawns, going on cruising and going to casinos.

Survivors include her daughter, Stacy (Jeff) Eul of Rosemount, Minn.; grandson, Erik (Meighan) Sorenson of Bloomington, Minn.; and one great-granddaughter, Rilyn Sorenson. She is also survived by two sisters, Janice (Larry) Dahms of Menomonie, Jeannie (Steve Anderson) McClellan of Mondovi, Wis.; sister-in-laws, Luanne DeLong of Menomonie, Ann (ED) Korbel of Byron, Minn.; and brother-in-law, Charles Schroeder of Menomonie; as well as nieces, nephews, and many cousins.