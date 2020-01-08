Stanley Anderson

WILSON — Stanley “Stan” Anderson, 77, of Wilson died Sunday, Dec. 30, 2019, at United Hospital, St Paul, Minn.
Visitation was from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2 at Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley.
A prayer service was held at 7 p.m. with military honors by Rickerd-Danielson American Legion Post of Spring Valley.
Burial at Fort Snelling.
Keehr Funeral Home, (www.keehrfuneralhome.com) Spring Valley is handling arrangements.
