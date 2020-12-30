RIVER FALLS, Wis. — Stanley George Prochnow, 90, of River Falls passed away Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at Kinnic Health & Rehab. Stanley was born May 29, 1930, in Colfax, to Alfred and Lillie (Shaefer) Prochnow. He graduated from Colfax High School, with the class of 1948. On May 20, 1953, Stanley was united in marriage to Barbara Jean Fedderly at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Menomonie. Their marriage was blessed with four children, Michael, Suzanne, Steven and Cynthia, along with 67 years of devoted love. Stanley worked as a welder for the Ford Motor Company for many years, until his retirement in October of 1992.
Stanley was devoted to his faith and his family. As a faithful member of St. Bridget Catholic Church, Stanley sang in the church choir and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Stanley cherished his family. Barbara and Stanley loved their role as grandparents and were their grandchildren’s biggest fans at all of their sporting and school activities. Stanley enjoyed his time being a part of bowling league. He served as a great mentor to youth, as a Jr. bowling league and baseball coach. After retirement, Stanley remained active by doing lots of walking, and found pleasure in working as a groundskeeper at Greenwood Cemetery. He will be missed by many.
Stanley will remain in the hearts of his children, Mike (Nancy) Prochnow, Sue Kitzmann, Steve (Latona) Prochnow and Cindy (Jerry) Millin; his beloved grandchildren, Blake Prochnow, Phillip (Shannon) Prochnow, David (Gabrielle) Prochnow, Meredith (Jerry) Cooper, Haley (Zach) Cramer, Matt (Janelle) Millin, Stacy (Jamie) LaCroix, Nate (Angie) Millin and Megan (Trevor) Knutson; great-grandchildren, George and Samuel Cooper, Jackson and Ben Millin; Jamison LaCroix, Teagan Prochnow and Myles Knutson; stepgrandsons, Jeff, Garrett and Michael Kitzmann and their families; sister, Edna Wilsey; sisters-in-law, Lois Prochnow, Aggie Prochnow, Pat (Butch) Draeger, and Lois Fedderly; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Barbara; his parents, Alfred and Lillie Prochnow; brothers, Leonard and Alvin; sisters, Alice (Harold) Vieth and Lenora (Harold) Lausted; brother-in-law, Donald Wilsey; and son-in-law, Garry Kitzmann.
With the ongoing COVID pandemic and the safety concern for all, a memorial service will take place at a later date, at St. Bridget Catholic Church. Condolences may be directed to: Stanley Prochnow Family, O’Connell-Benedict Funeral Home, 225 S. 3rd St., River Falls, Wis., 54022, or directly to his family.
Funeral services have been entrusted to the O’Connell-Benedict Family Funeral Home of River Falls, 715) 425-5644. www.oconnellbenedict.com.
