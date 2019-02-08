MADISON, Wis. — Stephen “Steve” Kelly Millar, 70, of Madison passed away Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, in the company of loved ones. He was born Nov. 30, 1948, in Menomonie, to Duncan and Margaret Millar (Husby). He married Katherine Millar (Cammack) on September 16, 1978.
Steve grew up in Milwaukee, Wis., and moved to Madison where he attended the University of Wisconsin. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and worked as a high school math teacher and tutor. Steve returned to UW and studied actuarial science. After years of study and hard work he obtained the highest designation, a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries. He spent the majority of his actuarial career with Wisconsin/Central Life Insurance, and later worked many years as a private consultant. Steve also proudly served in the Wisconsin Army National Guard.
Steve had many passions: he loved playing basketball, listening to music, learning about his heritage, volunteering with Habitat for Humanity, enjoying nature and exploring the outdoors through sports, camping and gardening. He held season tickets to Wisconsin Badger football and basketball, but invested even more time in his children’s activities. He was a dedicated husband and father, and took great pride in his family. Steve passed on his lifelong commitment to learning and the importance of pursuing happiness.
Steve is survived by his beloved family, wife, Katherine; children, Andrew Millar (Lauren) and Julia Stover (Jonathan); grandchildren, Levi Stover and Veda Millar; mother-in-law, Lois Cammack; siblings, Robert Millar, Susan Edman and Patrick Millar (Isabela); brother-in-law, Clark (Joyce) Cammack; aunt, Betty Millar; and nephews, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Duncan Millar; mother, Margaret Millar; father-in-law, Clarence Cammack; and brother-in-law, David Cammack. Steve will be greatly missed by all.
Steve was eternally grateful for the gift of a kidney from his sister Susan, which allowed him more quality years with his family.
A celebration of life will take place in early spring in Menomonie. Date and time have yet to be determined, but anyone wishing for details can contact Cress Funeral Home. Anyone wishing to celebrate Stephen may write a memory at www.CressFuneralService.com to be shared at his life celebration.
