BOYCEVILLE — Steven M. French, 63, of Boyceville passed away suddenly Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire.

Steve was born July 17, 1956, in Hoboken, N.J., to Etta and Everett French.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Linda French; his stepfather, Arnie; two sisters, Barbra (Charlie) and Shelly (Kit); daughter, Stephanie; grandson, Alex; three stepchildren, Roshelle, Darrin (Elizabeth), and Becky (Chad); six stepgrandchildren, James, Abigail, Alexis, Spencer, Shauntelle, and Anthony; nine great-grandchildren; best friend, Wayne; and many cousins.

Steve is preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; and best friend, Bear.

Chippewa Valley Cremation Services—Celebration of Life Center in Altoona, is assisting the family. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com.