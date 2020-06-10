Steven P. Terry, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
Steve’s presence was larger than life. His laughter was contagious and brought joy to all, because everyone heard him. He made a lasting impression on his students, athletes, friends and family. His life spirit will live forever in their hearts. Steve was fiercely competitive and made everyone around him better. Whether it be his overall loudness, sense of humor, sense of fashion, storytelling, one liners, spontaneous adventures, enthusiasm for music, cruising in the convertible, or golf etiquette, he was one of a kind. His strong faith served him well and shined through to the end.
A private family memorial will be held. After COVID-19 restrictions are lifted we will gather together “Steve Terry style.” He was loved by many and will be missed by many.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Donations will go to charities in Steve’s honor.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.rhielfuneralhome.com. Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Menomonie is serving the family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.