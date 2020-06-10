Steven P. Terry

Steve’s presence was larger than life. His laughter was contagious and brought joy to all, because everyone heard him. He made a lasting impression on his students, athletes, friends and family. His life spirit will live forever in their hearts. Steve was fiercely competitive and made everyone around him better. Whether it be his overall loudness, sense of humor, sense of fashion, storytelling, one liners, spontaneous adventures, enthusiasm for music, cruising in the convertible, or golf etiquette, he was one of a kind. His strong faith served him well and shined through to the end.