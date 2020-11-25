Sue C. Lindsley, 78, of Menomonie passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at her home, after losing her battle with cancer. Sue was born March 6, 1942, in Baldwin, to Grace (Nelson) and Harold Plumley Sr.

Growing up Sue was a member of New Centerville Church, she attended Menomonie Sr. High School. On March 19, 1964, Sue married William Jorgenson, they had two children. Sue later married James Bursaw, and they had one child. Sue resided at Autumn Villages Assisted Living care facility since 2015. Sue enjoyed many activities there such as bingo and playing cards and bowling along with visiting with other residents and staff.

Sue is survived by her son, Brian Jorgenson (Brenda) of Menomonie; daughter, Juanita (James) Rassbach, of Eau Claire; Jeremy Bursaw (Der) of Cedar Falls; granddaughters, Shawna Welch of Eau Claire, Heather and Hannah Brion of Eau Claire, Lilly and Leila Bursaw of Cedar Falls; grandsons, Brandon and Travis (Hailey) Welch of Menomonie, Brock and Dylan Bursaw of Cedar Falls; great-granddaughter, Sophia of Eau Claire; brother, Robert (VI) Plumley of Knapp; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold Sr. and Grace; stepfather, Charles; sisters, Arlis, Betty and Arlene, also twin sisters that died as infants; brother, Harold Jr. (Jerry).