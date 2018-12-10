Sylvia E. Nelson, 81, of Menomonie passed away peacefully Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, surrounded by her sons and daughters-in-law.
Sylvia was born March 22, 1937, the only child of Ernest and Lydia (Sommerfeld) Monson in Fargo, N.D., and grew up on a farm homesteaded by her grandfather near Prosper, N.D. She graduated from West Fargo High School and from Concordia College in Moorhead, Minn., where she enjoyed singing in the choir and participating in musical theater. She earned degrees in psychology and elementary education and went on to teach elementary school in Roseville, Minn., and Menomonie.
Sylvia and her husband, Orv, met on a blind date in Dinkytown near the University of Minnesota campus when he was a graduate student there. They were wed June 25, 1964, in Fargo and soon made their home together in Menomonie. They enjoyed a long and happy marriage until Orv’s death in December 2010. Sylvia quit teaching for several years to stay home and raise her three sons, Mark, Scott and Brian. In the late 1980s she began teaching general education workshops and courses at Chippewa Valley Technical College.
Sylvia had a sunny, easygoing disposition and was always ready to enjoy interesting experiences and learn new skills. She enjoyed travel, painting, singing, following Menomonie High School football and UW-Stout athletics, rooting for the Vikings and Twins, and most of all, spending time with family and friends. She was a devoted, supportive grandma to Natalie, Sam, Camryn, and Alexis, with a steadily growing collection of playbills, concert programs and soccer photos. Sylvia was a very active member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, as children’s librarian, choir member, craft group participant and Christmas baker. She also enjoyed membership in P.E.O. Chapter DD and participated in many enjoyable outings with the Chippewa Valley Learning in Retirement group. Sylvia and Orv lived in their home on River Heights Road for over 50 years and enjoyed long friendships with many wonderful neighbors there.
Sylvia is survived by her sons, Mark of Golden Valley, Minn., Scott, with wife, Ann and children, Natalie and Sam, of River Falls, Wis., and Brian, with wife, Cassie and children, Camryn and Alexis, of Maple Grove, Minn.; and also by special cousin, Mary Ellen Skogen, of Johnstown, N.D. She is further survived by other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; in-laws; aunts and uncles
Her family would like to thank the staff at Red Cedar Medical Center, St. Croix Hospice, and the American Lutheran Home in Menomonie, for their compassionate care during her final days.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 14, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Menomonie, with Pastor Heather Wigdahl officiating. There will be visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie and one hour prior to the service Friday at the church. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Menomonie.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Menomonie, or to the Sylvia and Orville Nelson Scholarship at Concordia College, Moorhead, Minn.
