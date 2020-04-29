RIDGELAND — Terry Curtis Knutson, 64, of Ridgeland passed away unexpectedly Saturday, April 18, 2020, at MCHS-Northland in Barron, Wis. Terry was born June 16, 1955, to Curtis and Dorrene (Hanson) Knutson, the oldest of four children. He graduated from Colfax High School in 1973. He married Wendy Seehaver Sept. 15, 1975, and later purchased the Knutson family farm from his parents, located southeast of Ridgeland, where they dairy farmed for many years, while raising their three sons. From 1996-1999, Terry also drove school bus for the Colfax School District. In 1999, Terry retired from farming and sold his herd to his son, Aaron. He then began working for Ridgeland-Chetek Cooperative (now Synergy Cooperative) as a fuel hauler, where he retired last fall and worked as their mail courier until his passing.
Later in life he married Kim Mittelstadt. They were united in marriage June 8, 2002, and resided in the Village of Ridgeland. Together, they enjoyed scenic drives throughout the countryside, camping, going out West, spending time with their children and grandchildren and their occasional trips to Turtle Lake.
Terry, known to most as “Jumbo,” will be remembered for his big heart and willingness to help anyone in need. Terry had a way about him that made those around him feel loved and he could always put a smile on your face. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and particularly, enjoyed the weekly “fuel meetings.” Some of his favorite pastimes included bow hunting, hunting trips out West, reading, working with his horse, Kate, and watching area horse pulls. Terry was quick witted and was known for giving most everyone around him a hard time. He is sincerely loved by his family and his memory will live within them forever.
Terry is survived by his beloved wife of 17 years, Kim; sons, Chad (Karla), Aaron (Kelsey Ash) and Trevor (Megan) Knutson; stepdaughter, Chelse (Jesse) Cockeram; grandchildren, Emma, Chase, Logan, Corbin, Briella and one on the way, due in October; his mother, Dorrene; brothers, Tom (Cindy) and Mike (Karen) Knutson; brother-in-law, Ron Rose; as well as many nieces, nephews and other loving family members. He was preceded in death by his father, Curtis; his sister, Jill Rose; and his stepson, Jesse Mittelstadt.
A private graveside service will be held at New Hope Lutheran Church-Pine Creek. A celebration of life will be held on a later date. Arrangements are with Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Dallas & Cameron.
