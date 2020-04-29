× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RIDGELAND — Terry Curtis Knutson, 64, of Ridgeland passed away unexpectedly Saturday, April 18, 2020, at MCHS-Northland in Barron, Wis. Terry was born June 16, 1955, to Curtis and Dorrene (Hanson) Knutson, the oldest of four children. He graduated from Colfax High School in 1973. He married Wendy Seehaver Sept. 15, 1975, and later purchased the Knutson family farm from his parents, located southeast of Ridgeland, where they dairy farmed for many years, while raising their three sons. From 1996-1999, Terry also drove school bus for the Colfax School District. In 1999, Terry retired from farming and sold his herd to his son, Aaron. He then began working for Ridgeland-Chetek Cooperative (now Synergy Cooperative) as a fuel hauler, where he retired last fall and worked as their mail courier until his passing.

Later in life he married Kim Mittelstadt. They were united in marriage June 8, 2002, and resided in the Village of Ridgeland. Together, they enjoyed scenic drives throughout the countryside, camping, going out West, spending time with their children and grandchildren and their occasional trips to Turtle Lake.