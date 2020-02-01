The Rev. Geoffrey L. Scott, 67, of Menomonie passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, from complications of Alzheimer’s disease. His wife, children and sister were with him.
He was born July 27, 1952, in Minneapolis, to Clayton and Charlotte (Sideris) Scott. Geoff was raised in Edina, Minn., and graduated from Edina High before attending the University of Minnesota.
In 1970, Geoff was one of the founding members of the John Phillips Sousa Memorial Band in Edina, which is still active today. It was there that he later met Kathy Trenter. On Sept. 22, 1978, he married Kathy at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Minneapolis, where they lived for a short time before moving to Wheeler.
Geoff was a technical writer for Cray Research and Honeywell. He later ran the technical writing firms of Weiser Scott & Associates and Menomin Communications. He also authored several children’s books.
On Aug. 29, 1999, he was ordained as a Lutheran pastor by the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. He then served as pastor at Christ Lutheran Church in Menomonie, until 2015. He was also actively involved in the Menomonie Police Department chaplain program.
For many years Geoff played drums/percussion in Menomonie’s Ludington Guard Band and at shows at the Mabel Tainter Theater.
Geoff is survived by his wife of 41 years, Kathy, of Wheeler; his sister, Elizabeth, of Colfax; a son, William Scott (Julie Quillen) of North San Juan, Calif.; daughters, Emily (Joel) Hansen of Menomonie, Julia (Jon) Strand of Eau Claire and Katherine Scott (Todd Hooper) of Norfolk, Va.; and granddaughters, Megan and Sarah Hansen and Lydia, Bethany and Rachel Strand.
He was preceded in death by his parents. Clayton and Charlotte.
Geoff’s family extends special thanks to the staff of Comforts of Home Memory Care Unit (Menomonie), Mayo Clinic Hospice Services, and Dr. James Walker of the Mayo Clinic, and requests that any memorials be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Menomonie, with Pastor Heather Wigdahl officiating. Visitation was from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Burial was in Christ Lutheran Halvorson Cemetery in Menomonie.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.
