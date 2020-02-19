Ted “Teddy” Franke, 77, of Menomonie passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Mary Brigh Hospital in Rochester, Minn., surrounded by family.
He was born June 15, 1942, to George and Leora (Rhoades) Franke, in Highland Park, Mich.
After graduating high school, Ted enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, entering service Oc. 3, 1960. He received the National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal before being Honorably discharged Nov. 4, 1966, from Camp Pendleton in California.
Ted married Ida Marie Smith June 15, 1973. The couple parted ways in 1982.
Ted is survived by his daughter and sons, Tammy and Robert Thurber of Menomonie, Gerald Franke of Anaheim, California.
He is also survived by his grandsons, Jason Thurber, Dennis Cave, Theodore Thurber, Kacy Franke, and Joshua Thurber; his great-granddaughter, Rene Amelia; his sisters, Patricia (Spencer), Regina, Liana, and Roberta; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Leora; his brother, Michael; and sister, Marilyn.
Please join our family noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, for visitation, a light lunch, and sharing of memories at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie. There will be military honors at 3 p.m. by the Menomonie Veterans Honor Guard.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.
