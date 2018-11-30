DOWNSVILLE, Wis. — Thomas Colby III, 72, of Downsville died Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.
“Tom” Colby, son of Thomas Colby Jr. and Mildred Siler, passed away Nov. 16, at the VA Hospital in Minneapolis, after a brief battle with cancer.
He is survived by his two sons, Jason and Tom. He is also survived by his sister, Jeanie; and three grandchildren.
Tom worked in many professions until his retirement in 2013. He was a veteran of the Navy in which he served during the Vietnam War. He loved anything to do with racing, fast cars and spending time with his family and friends. His wonderful jokes and stories will be greatly missed by all.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.