KNAPP — Thomas S. Link, 67, of Knapp died Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, at Mayo Clinic Health System-Eau Claire, surrounded by family.
He was born June 9, 1951, in Menomonie, to Sherman and Myrtle (Hintzman) Link. Tom was married to and divorced from Mary Johnson and Bonnie Young, before marrying Marilyn “Mert” Drury Oct. 1, 1994, at Dean and Sue’s Bar in Menomonie.
Tom worked for Century Fence for many years and he enjoyed woodworking in his shop. He was also an avid Packers fan.
Tom is survived by daughters, Tammy (Rick) Bird, Carrie Link, Jennifer (Russell) Wright; son, Thomas Johnson; grandchildren, Kylee and Kailynn Bird, Tyler and Daelynn Blodgett, Coltin Lemon, Kyle and Kiara Moore, Kennia Nedland, Maci-Rae Wright, Carmen Johnson; brothers, Ronald (Shirley) Link, Bob (Debbie) Link, Gary (Jan) Link, Jim (Audrey) Link, Dave (Darlene) Link, Danny (Ann) Link, Roger Link, Dean Link; sisters, Sandra Traun, Cheryl (Dan) Wyss, Patty (Don) Larson; as well as other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marilyn; brother, Jerry Link; brother-in-law, Cy Traun; and sister-in-law, Missy Link.
A gathering in Tom’s memory will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29, at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie. Burial will be at a later date in Forest Hill Cemetery, Knapp.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.
