Thor Martin Bolstad
Thor Martin Bolstad

Thor Martin Bolstad

Thor Martin Bolstad, passed away Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.

Thor's life would fill a highlight reel. He was a high-school quarterback. His scoring record in hockey stood for 30 years (and he only played in his junior and senior years). In his youth he played uncounted organized and spontaneous sports. He jumped off bridges and swam in oceans. And then he found rugby - which took him around the world. But he was more than a gifted athlete.

Back in Minnesota, he passed on his rugby skills as a coach and used his BA from Gustavus and his Masters from UW-Stout as a school psychologist, in which capacity he helped countless students. If there's a Valhalla: He is there.

From his HOF-induction acceptance speech: "If you look closely on a foggy grey night you may see me, arm in arm with my Old-Laurentian mates, walking on water."

Thor is survived by his three amazing children, Trace, Webb and Gretta.

