Timothy M. Moessner, 56, of Menomonie passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019, after a brief battle with cancer.
Tim is survived by his partner, Tamara Wold; daughters, Allyssa and Tianna Moessner; parents, Keith Moessner, Karleen (Gene) Bebel; brothers, Todd (Karen) Moessner, Troy Moessner and Mark Bebel; as well as his nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Robert Bebel and David Bebel; and his grandparents.
Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, June 15, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Menomonie with Pastor Sarah Miller officiating. Burial will take place at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Menomonie at a later date. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.
