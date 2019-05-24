Troy N. Bertram, 45, of Menomonie passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019.
He was born May 20, 1974. He grew up in Maple Grove, Minn. After graduating from college, he was a third grade school teacher. His favorite pastimes were fishing and hunting. He also enjoyed spending time at Wakanda Park and the Red Cedar River.
He is survived by his parents, Robert Bertram and Irene Bertram (Klasse); his two sisters, Tara (Kris) Beaudette and Tanya Bertram; his nephew, Hugo Somashekar; his close friends, including Adam Lindquist and Clark and Lindsay Kaiser; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Nicholas and Hilda Bertram and Gerhardt and Anna Klasse; his aunt, Ruth Klasse; his uncle, Herbert Bertram; and his cousin, Robert Weber.
Services will be held at a later date. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.
