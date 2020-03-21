Valerine Trickey

Like many other women of her generation, Val supported the war effort by packing rations to send to the troops in both the European and the Pacific Theatres. She boarded a bus in Knapp to a packaging and processing center in Richmond, Wis. every day. She was 15 years old when she boarded a school bus each morning for the ride to Richmond.

Without Val's support, there would have been no Howard “The Hat.” She encouraged his dream to go into radio broadcasting and eventually television. Howard worked as an engineer for General Mills but kept bringing up his desire to go into broadcasting. Val finally told him to move on with it or drop it. She helped him enroll in the Brown Institute of the Air to get the necessary radio operator's license to apply for a radio broadcasting job. Howard's first job did not go well because of his voice quality and delivery. After losing his first job and being told to pursue another career, Val went out and bought a reel-to-reel audio tape recorder on credit for Howard to use for practice. While they could not afford the tape recorder at the time, it turned into a good investment. The practice on the tape recorder improved Howard's voice, timing and delivery. Howard's career was launched only because of Val's support and encouragement. Val continued to play a role in their joint success in the broadcasting industry for their entire joint career.