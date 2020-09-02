Viola Dahl

Viola was born Nov. 27, 1934, to Clifford and Grace (Frye) Larrabee in the town of Springbrook, Dunn County, Wis. She attended Dunn County Agricultural High School but ultimately graduated from WA Park High in Racine, Wis., class of 1952. After high school, Vi worked at The Ritz restaurant in downtown Racine, where she met Edmund Tickler. On Dec. 6, 1952, she married her “Eddie” and together they raised eight children. Ed, Vi and family really enjoyed spending time at their cabin in Arbor Vitae, Wis. Ed and Vi were together until he went home to Jesus Nov. 4, 1988. Vi married Art “Artie” Dahl in April, 1992. They spent time living in both Florida, where Vi loved walking the beaches, and Wisconsin where she enjoyed fishing and visiting relatives.

Being a believer and follower of Christ, Vi made church a priority for herself and her children. She touched so many lives in a positive and loving way, leaving wonderful memories with her children, siblings, nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbors and her church family along the way. Often extra kids would be at the dinner table and some even referred to her as “Ma.” Vi was well known for her baking, Saturday night homemade pizza, cake decorating (wedding, birthday, you name it) and self-taught accordion and piano playing. She played piano at many church services and events, and continued to play hymns at Our House up until the last couple weeks. Vi had a lovely singing voice as well, as those who were lucky to hear her would tell you. Vi’s cooking/baking notoriety landed her a job in food service at St. Luke’s hospital in Racine. She was recognized for her talents and soon was catering for community and administrative functions at the hospital as well. Vi continued her career in food service in Eau Claire at Sacred Heart hospital, in Menomonie at Dunn County Health Care Center, and Potter’s Country Home.