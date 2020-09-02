Viola Dahl, 85, went home to our Lord and Savior Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. Her husband, Artie was bedside with her, at Our House Senior Living – Menomonie Memory Care.
Viola was born Nov. 27, 1934, to Clifford and Grace (Frye) Larrabee in the town of Springbrook, Dunn County, Wis. She attended Dunn County Agricultural High School but ultimately graduated from WA Park High in Racine, Wis., class of 1952. After high school, Vi worked at The Ritz restaurant in downtown Racine, where she met Edmund Tickler. On Dec. 6, 1952, she married her “Eddie” and together they raised eight children. Ed, Vi and family really enjoyed spending time at their cabin in Arbor Vitae, Wis. Ed and Vi were together until he went home to Jesus Nov. 4, 1988. Vi married Art “Artie” Dahl in April, 1992. They spent time living in both Florida, where Vi loved walking the beaches, and Wisconsin where she enjoyed fishing and visiting relatives.
Being a believer and follower of Christ, Vi made church a priority for herself and her children. She touched so many lives in a positive and loving way, leaving wonderful memories with her children, siblings, nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbors and her church family along the way. Often extra kids would be at the dinner table and some even referred to her as “Ma.” Vi was well known for her baking, Saturday night homemade pizza, cake decorating (wedding, birthday, you name it) and self-taught accordion and piano playing. She played piano at many church services and events, and continued to play hymns at Our House up until the last couple weeks. Vi had a lovely singing voice as well, as those who were lucky to hear her would tell you. Vi’s cooking/baking notoriety landed her a job in food service at St. Luke’s hospital in Racine. She was recognized for her talents and soon was catering for community and administrative functions at the hospital as well. Vi continued her career in food service in Eau Claire at Sacred Heart hospital, in Menomonie at Dunn County Health Care Center, and Potter’s Country Home.
Viola was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Evangeline; husband, Eddie; and a stillborn son, Jeffrey. She is survived by her husband, Art; daughters, Lucille (George) Smith, Streator, Ill., Clara (David) Collinsworth, Chetek, Wis.; sons, Arthur (Sue) Menomonie, David (Kristyn) Park Falls, Wis., Ernie (Julie) Beavercreek, Ohio, Michael (Jill) Graham, Wash., Cliff (Shelly) Spooner, Wis., Jerry (Gail) Olde Town, Fla.; 15 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, and several stepgrandchildren, four sisters and two brothers.
The family thanks Our House staff, hospice nurses, and county care managers for caring for Vi during her final months.
A small gathering to celebrate Vi’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at Forest Center Church of the Nazarene, Menomonie. A graveside memorial service for immediate family is being planned for July, 2021.
The Cremation Society of Wisconsin- Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences can be left at https://www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.