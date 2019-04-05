MENOMONIE/NISSWA, Minn. — Virginia Dahly Eiden, 96, of Menomonie and Nisswa passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at The Neighbors of Dunn County.
Jinny was born May 30, 1922, in Decorah, Iowa, to Charles and Josie (Fuller) Dahly. She graduated from Decorah High School and attended the University of Iowa. Jinny married O.F. (Bud) Eiden in Decorah, Aug. 3, 1946, and her first married years were in Stoughton, Wis. After that she lived most of her life in the Brainerd/Nisswa area. Jinny also enjoyed many winters in Naples, Fla.
She was a homemaker and hostess extraordinaire and a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was also a voracious reader and lover of proper grammar and correct spelling. Jinny enjoyed music, especially Big Band tunes, dancing, downhill and cross-country skiing, hiking, tennis, golf and watching sports. She was a particular fan of Menomonie football and any other sports, concerts and plays in which her grandchildren and other students were involved. Jinny cherished her faith, family and friends.
Jinny is survived by her son, Tim and his wife, Julie, of Menomonie; and her grandchildren, Katie, Steven and Daniel Eiden. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and seven siblings; her husband of 51 years, Bud; and her daughter, Barbara Eiden-Molinaro.
A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, April 12, at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, with Pastor Heather Wigdahl officiating. There will be visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A memorial service will be held this summer at the Lutheran Church of the Cross in Nisswa. Interment will be in Nisswa.
Memorials are preferred to Stepping Stones of Dunn County and Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, both of Menomonie, and the Lutheran Church of the Cross, Nisswa.
