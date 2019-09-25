Virginia T. Werner, 91, of Menomonie passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at The Neighbors of Dunn County.
She was born Nov. 24, 1927, in Durand, to Henry and Mary (Risler) Poeschl, one of six children. Ginny, as she was known to many, grew up in Durand and attended St. Mary’s Catholic school.
On Sept. 6, 1948, Virginia married Robert Werner at St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Eau Galle, Wis. Together they raised eight children, farming in the Weston Valley of Dunn County, Wis.
Ginny was a dedicated, caring wife and mother. She was a natural born saleswoman. In the early years, she perfected this skill selling toys or cosmetics door to door, to ensure her children had a few extras and magical holidays. She was an active church goer and taught freshman catechism in Elmwood, for many years. In 1976, Ginny became a sales representative for AFLAC Insurance. She rose to the position of regional sales manager for Northern Wisconsin and was frequently recognized at the national conventions for her leadership and achievements.
She and Bob enjoyed traveling and spent many winters in Arizona. Singing, telling jokes, spending time with her grandchildren, playing matchmaker and being the life of the party, were some of her favorite things.
Ginny’s Christian faith and love of Jesus was paramount throughout her life. She shared her faith with her family, friends and anyone who would listen.
Ginny is survived by her children, Steve (Pat) Werner, Ed Werner, John (Laverne) Werner, Scott (Jane) Werner, Sue (Dan) Ducklow, Randy Werner, Sara Omann; 14 grandchildren; many great-great-grandchildren; brother, Ray (Bev) Poeschel; sister, Fern (John) Reimer; as well as other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father; mother and step-father, Tesco Hoyt; husband, Robert; daughter, Mary Elizabeth; infant son, Gerad; brothers, Ralph and Edward; and sister, Kathleen.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, with Pastor Paul Carlson officiating. There will be visitation from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and one hour prior to the service Saturday, at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Lower Weston Cemetery in the town of Weston, Dunn County.
The family would like to thank the staff at The Neighbors of Dunn County and St. Croix Hospice, for their loving care of Virginia.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.
