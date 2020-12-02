Warren Coleman Bowlus, born July 3, 1930, in Milwaukee, to John Lisles Bowlus and Hazel Robinson Bowlus, died at age 90, Aug. 26, 2020, at home in The Villages, Fla., of post-coronavirus pneumonia.
He is survived by his wife, Marcia Gay Bowlus, of The Villages; their daughter, Linda Warner and her husband, Dennis Warner of The Villages, and their children, Jason Warner, Cassandra Warner-Edwards, and Brianna Warner; and also by their son, William Bowlus-Root and his husband, Paul Bowlus-Root, of Yuma, Ariz.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his half-brother, William Nicholson; and half-sisters, Jane Cocking and Virginia McKee; and his grandson, Taylor Warner.
Dr. Bowlus was an accomplished competitor, known for his professionalism and integrity, whose caring and steady influence guided many young men and women to better lives. He loved his wife of nearly 70 years and his children and their spouses and their children and grandchildren, as well as the many students and athletes he challenged to do their best - be their best - not only on the playing field but in every aspect of their daily lives.
After graduating from the University School of Milwaukee in 1948, Warren earned his bachelor's degree in physical education, at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, and later his Master's at the University of Colorado, and his Doctorate at Indiana University. He taught and coached high school football at Kendall, Hayward, Menomonie, and West Bend, Wisconsin, where he lead his teams to numerous conference championships. He then coached football at Western Illinois University, gaining widespread esteem among prominent coaches nationwide. Dr. Bowlus served as athletic director for Davenport City Schools, where he built stronger physical education and sports programs for students K-12, most notably overseeing the full implementation of sports for young women, under the new Title IX. Later, as the assistant superintendent for non-academic programs there, he extended his impact even more broadly. He went on to serve as the chairperson/director of the Department of Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Athletics, at the University of Wisconsin-Stout, for eight years, before retiring in 1989. He was inducted into the Stout Hall of Fame the following year and now has a major annual men's and women's track meet hosted there, as well as an academic achievement award for football players named in his honor.
Warren had a natural ability to establish a rapport with students of both genders and across all age groups, that earned their respect and admiration and allowed him to lead them to maximize their own potential. He was highly respected by his athletes and his fellow coaches, who responded well to his enthusiasm - and also his discipline - because they knew he had set high goals for them, and himself, and would drive to achieve them. He guided numerous candidates to successful collegiate and professional careers. In a career spanning 32 years, Dr. Bowlus was able to attract and hire the best teaching and coaching staffs to maintain a quality educational experience for his students, and he expanded the physical education facilities where needed. His contributions to athletics on the local, conference, state, and national levels, were well recognized and valued by the communities he touched.
But sports were not the only things in his life. Warren was a devoted husband and father, spending as much time with his family as he could. And he loved to travel. Each summer, the family would take long camping trips exploring the country, exposing his children to the wonders of the geography and cultural diversity of the nation, lessons they would carry with them throughout their lives. Later, he and Marcia would sample the richness of the world on cruises and tours all over Europe, Asia, and the Americas. They spent their retirement years, first in sunny San Diego, then near Bill and Paul in Issaquah, Wash., and finally living with Linda and Dennis in The Villages.
arren Bowlus led a long and fruitful life, one with a solid legacy that will continue to grow stronger through the achievements of those he guided and coached. By his family and those he influenced, he will be celebrated and missed.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.