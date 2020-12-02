Warren Coleman Bowlus

Dr. Bowlus was an accomplished competitor, known for his professionalism and integrity, whose caring and steady influence guided many young men and women to better lives. He loved his wife of nearly 70 years and his children and their spouses and their children and grandchildren, as well as the many students and athletes he challenged to do their best - be their best - not only on the playing field but in every aspect of their daily lives.

After graduating from the University School of Milwaukee in 1948, Warren earned his bachelor's degree in physical education, at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, and later his Master's at the University of Colorado, and his Doctorate at Indiana University. He taught and coached high school football at Kendall, Hayward, Menomonie, and West Bend, Wisconsin, where he lead his teams to numerous conference championships. He then coached football at Western Illinois University, gaining widespread esteem among prominent coaches nationwide. Dr. Bowlus served as athletic director for Davenport City Schools, where he built stronger physical education and sports programs for students K-12, most notably overseeing the full implementation of sports for young women, under the new Title IX. Later, as the assistant superintendent for non-academic programs there, he extended his impact even more broadly. He went on to serve as the chairperson/director of the Department of Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Athletics, at the University of Wisconsin-Stout, for eight years, before retiring in 1989. He was inducted into the Stout Hall of Fame the following year and now has a major annual men's and women's track meet hosted there, as well as an academic achievement award for football players named in his honor.